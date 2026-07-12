Operation against narcotic substances: City Police conducts testing drive; case registered against four 

July 12, 2026

Mysuru: Mysuru City Police, who are conducted operations against storing, sale and consumption of narcotic substances across the city, conducted a special testing drives on suspected drug users recently.

Fifteen suspected drug users were subjected to tests during which four were found to have consumed drugs and cases were registered against them. The testing drives were conducted at all city Police Station limits.

DCP (Law and Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada, speaking to Star of Mysore said that drives against drugs are being conducted across the city daily which are being intensified and special testing drives are being conducted.

The special drives were conducted at various places including parks coming under various Police Station limits across the city during which 15 suspected drug users were taken into custody and subjected them to tests. Out of 15 suspects, four were found to have consumed drugs and cases have been registered against them, the DCP added.