News

Operation against narcotic substances: City Police conducts testing drive; case registered against four 

July 12, 2026

Mysuru: Mysuru City Police, who are conducted operations against storing, sale and consumption of narcotic substances across the city, conducted a special testing drives on suspected drug users recently. 

Fifteen suspected drug users were subjected to tests during which four were found to have consumed drugs and cases were registered against them. The testing drives were conducted at all city Police Station limits.    

DCP (Law and Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada, speaking to Star of Mysore said that drives against drugs are being conducted across the city daily which are being intensified and special testing drives are being conducted. 

The special drives were conducted at various places including parks coming under various Police Station limits across the city during which 15 suspected drug users were taken into custody and subjected them to tests. Out of 15 suspects, four were found to have consumed drugs and cases have been registered against them, the DCP added. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching