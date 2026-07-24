Operation Footpath picks up pace…

July 24, 2026

Pedestrian space cleared at Nanjumalige, Madhwachar Road, New Kantharaj Urs Road, Ashoka Road, Dawood Khan Street and Irwin Road

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has expedited Operation Footpath, clearing the encroached footpath spaces for the convenience of both pedestrians and vehicle users in the city.

The encroachment clearance held yesterday, focused on several prominent roads falling within the jurisdiction of MCC Zone-6 covering Dawood Khan Street, Ashoka Road, Irwin Road, Nanjumalige and JLB Road and the pedestrian space encroached upon by the shopkeepers were cleared.

The tarpaulin sheets erected by the fast food vendors to provide shade from the sun, were also removed during the encroachment clearance drive.

Prior to the launching of the drive, Abhaya personnel made announcement on loudspeaker, asking the shopkeepers to voluntarily clear the encroachment. Heeding to the announcement, majority of shopkeepers shifted the articles kept on the footpath space to their shops.

A step built in front of a shop on Ashoka Road being removed using the machine.

The encroachment clearance was held on Wednesday too at MCC Zone-2 and Zone-7, under the leadership of Development Officers Chetan and Rukmangada respectively. The earth moving vehicles and tipper lorries were deployed, along with gangmen to carry out the operation in a full-fledged manner.

At the area surrounding Nanjumalige, a prominent market hub, the footpaths on Madhwachar Road that were encroached upon on either side by vendors of types were cleared. The traders here running tea shops and hotels, had extended their area of business covering even the tiny footpath space too, apart from erecting sheets over the roof for shelter.

The furniture vendors had kept their products on display on the footpaths forcing pedestrians to hit the streets, which was a common sight throughout the year. Now, with MCC clearing them all, it remains to be seen, whether the footpath space remains available for pedestrians only.

The vegetable vendors, who had set up temporary stalls on the footpaths of Nada Brahma Sangeetha Sabha near M.N. Srinivas Circle (Five Lights Circle), were dealt with on humanitarian grounds. They were told to push back up to five feet and run their business, apart from allowing pedestrians to walk freely on the remaining space. However, the traders were warned of action, if they resort to violate the instructions.

Fast food vendors, using modified autorickshaws were carrying out their business without any fear of authorities on New Kantharaj Urs Road, were removed during the drive.

Similarly, footpath clearance drive was conducted at HUDCO Colony in Bannimantap, focusing main roads.

The traders, who had built sheds and installed advertisement boards in violation of rules were removed. The stairs built by encroaching upon the footpath space along with iron railings was demolished with the help of an earth moving machine.

As a precaution, adequate Police personnel were deputed along with MCC personnel to prevent Bengaluru like incident.

Recently, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials had to face the wrath of an outfit, who came out in support of footpath vendors and manhandled GBA officials, when they went to conduct footpath encroachment clearance drive at Shivajinagar.

The Operation Footpath will be extensively taken up in Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly Constituency, after the conclusion of ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Assistant Commissioner and Development Officer of MCC Zonal Office in NR Constituency, are currently busy with SIR related works.

—M.K. Savitha, MCC Commr.