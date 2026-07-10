July 10, 2026

MCC clears fast food joints, petty shops on KRS Road

Mysuru: Close on the heels of Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda leading an operation against footpath encroachments in Bengaluru, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched ‘Operation Footpath’ by clearing encroachments on KRS Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of its Zone-4 and Zone-5 offices.

The drive, which entered its second consecutive day today after being launched yesterday on the same stretch, targeted encroachments from the Jayadeva Hospital Junction to the entrance of Brindavan Extension near the Bull Statue, falling under Zone-5.

Pushcarts selling chaat items, tea stalls, bamboo stalls, hotels and other establishments were cleared during today’s operation. MCC gangmen, assisted by earthmovers, removed the encroachments and seized articles and materials, even as some vendors resisted the drive.

A petty shop encroaching the footpath space was cleared near Jayadeva Hospital on KRS road in the city this morning.

No access to bus shelter

The footpath encroachment was so extensive that vendors had occupied the space in front of a bus shelter, denying commuters easy access to it. Advertisement boards put up by private companies were also removed.

A fast-food vendor told Star of Mysore that he used to earn Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 10,000 a day to support his family but was now left uncertain about his future following the MCC’s action.

85 percent of encroachments cleared

MCC Zone-4 Development Officer Satyamurthy had said yesterday that nearly 85 percent of the footpath encroachments on Gokulam Main Road had been cleared. Those who ignored repeated warnings faced action as their encroachments were removed.

The drive follows recent directions from Mysuru Regional Commissioner and MCC Administrator Nitesh Patil, who instructed officials to crack down on footpath encroachments in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

Subsequently, all 9 MCC Zonal Officers issued notices asking footpath vendors to voluntarily remove encroachments. Yesterday, gangmen removed roof sheets extending over footpaths and demolished concrete structures built on the pavement within the limits of MCC Zone-4.

KRS Road-Hebbal ORR

From the KRS Road-Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction to the Hebbal Main Road arch, petty shops on both sides of the road were cleared with the help of earthmoving machinery. Pushcarts, illegal hoardings, billboards and other publicity materials were also removed.

MCC Zone-5 Development Officer Hitendra told Star of Mysore that the drive would continue along the KRS Road-Hebbal Main Road stretch.

While fast-food stalls and petty shops occupying footpaths have been cleared, an elderly woman and a specially abled vendor have been given time to relocate their shops elsewhere.

20 percent of footpaths…

“Fast-food vendors alone had occupied more than 20% of footpaths within Zone-5 limits. On Kalidasa Road (KD Road), encroachments were cleared from Chandrakala Hospital Junction to General Thimmaiah Road in Vijayanagar.

Some vendors who had sought time to vacate have voluntarily removed their encroachments,” Hitendra added.

The operation was monitored by Zone-5 Health Inspector Geetha and her staff, along with Metagalli Police Inspector Arun and his team.