Order to freeze KSOU bank account: Do not arm-twist KSOU, Governor tells Govt.

April 9, 2026

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has written to Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, directing him to withdraw the communication dated Mar. 24, 2026, sent to a private bank instructing it to freeze the bank accounts of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of all public Universities in the State, has directed the Government not to initiate any further action that could interfere with KSOU’s lawful functioning.

The letter stated that any material relating to alleged irregularities at KSOU, if available, should be placed before the Chancellor for consideration in accordance with established procedures.

Compliance report

The Governor has also instructed the Government to submit a compliance report on the matter and warned that any deviation would be viewed seriously as a deliberate and conscious encroachment of statutory authority.

He further accused the Government of attempting to arm-twist the University and its Vice-Chancellor. The Governor observed that the disciplinary provisions under the KSOU Act had been bypassed in an attempt to intimidate the KSOU VC.

Stating that during his tenure as Chancellor, the State Government had not initiated action against any public University without first informing him, the Governor stressed the need for the Karnataka Government to take him into confidence before taking such decisions.

Action after RSS-linked event at KSOU

It may be recalled that the State Government had initiated steps to freeze KSOU bank accounts following the recent ‘Ekatma Manav Darshan,’ a three-day event organised by Prajna Pravah Karnataka in association with the RSS idealogue Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation.

The event was held at the KSOU Convocation Hall to commemorate 60 years of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s historic lectures on ‘Ekatma Manav Darshan.’

The Department of Higher Education had issued a show-cause notice to KSOU VC on how the event was permitted and why the Higher Education Minister had not been invited, violating protocol.

Despite the VC explaining that the University had only rented out its premises for the event, the State Government, reportedly dissatisfied with the reply, instructed the bank to freeze the Open University’s accounts.

KSOU VC reacts

Meanwhile, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa Halse said: “KSOU comes under the ambit of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor. He has questioned the State Government’s directions to freeze KSOU’s bank accounts. Currently, none of the University’s accounts is frozen as salaries to the staff were released on Apr. 2. The Government’s Order has not affected our financial status.”