High Drama at Session of Karnataka Legislature: City BJP stages protest against Congress Legislators
January 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the Congress staged a demonstration accusing  the Karnataka Governor of acting unconstitutionally by refusing to read the speech copy of the State Government on the first day of the Special Session of the State Legislature, the Opposition BJP staged a demonstration against the unruly behaviour of Congress Legislators in the session at Ramaswamy Circle in city this morning, the same venue  where the Congress staged its demonstration yesterday.

Addressing the party workers, City BJP Yuva Morcha President Rakesh Gowda accused the Congress law-makers of insulting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is a Dalit.

 “Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad should be suspended from the House for his unruly behaviour and goondaism. The Congress Government seems to be working towards creating a Goonda State, with no action taken  against Ballari MLA Nara Bharat Reddy who is responsible for the recent violence at Ballari. The ruling Congress should apologise to the Governor for showing utter disrespect to him during the session,” he said.

Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for failure on all fronts, he accused the CM of doing little for his home district of Mysuru.

The protesting BJP workers, who held placards that read ‘Hariprasad Hatao, Karnataka Bachao’, ‘Congress Goondagalige Dhikkara’, ‘Janavirodhi Congress Sarkarakke Dhikkara’ etc., raised slogans that were highly critical of the ruling Congress Government.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, District  President K.N. Subbanna, former Mayor Shivakumar, party leaders Mirle Srinivasgowda, Somashekar, Chandrashekar Daripura, Karthik Mariyappa, Gokul Govardhan, Rudraswamy, Jogi Manju, Rakesh Bhat and others took part in the protest.

