Rs. 16 lakh excess salary bills: Three MCC staff suspended

January 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Three staff of the Health Section at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have been suspended with a pending inquiry on charges of dereliction of duty.

First Division Assistants (FDAs) M. Pushpavathi and K.L.C. Papa and Second Division Assistant (SDA) C.H. Anitha, are those staff of the Health Section kept under suspension, according to the orders issued by MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif.

The trio had paid excess salary to Pourakarmikas in the months of September, October and November in 2025, including their days of absent. M. Pushpavathi had prepared excess salary bill for Rs. 1,17,081, K.L.C. Papa for Rs. 13,58,525, C.H. Anitha for Rs. 1,54,705 and the bills had been submitted to Accounts Section. Following this, primarily it came to notice that the salary was paid, concealing the period of absence of the Pourakarmikas, according to a report submitted by MCC Chief Accounts Officer.

Raju, Karnataka Rajya Nagarapalike, Nagarasabhe, Purasabhegala Pourakarmikara Mahasangha, who has welcomed the suspension of erring staff, demanded a detailed probe to unravel further truth.