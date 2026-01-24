Week-long drive sees surge in COTPA, traffic and petty cases

January 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police have intensified enforcement across the city, registering thousands of cases under various laws during a special operation conducted between Jan. 15 and 22.

According to officials, 711 cases were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, during the period. Daily registrations ranged from 39 cases on Jan. 15 to a peak of 142 cases on Jan. 19.

In addition, the Police registered 1,273 petty cases against individuals for creating a nuisance in public places.

Traffic enforcement formed a major part of the drive, with 1,510 cases booked against two-wheeler riders for riding without helmets and 257 cases against vehicles found using fake or missing registration number plates. Fines were collected in all these cases.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said the special enforcement drive has been underway since Oct. 12, 2025.

“Since the launch of the drive, Mysuru City Police have registered nearly 12,000 petty cases and around 9,800 cases under the COTPA Act. These operations are aimed at ensuring public safety, discipline and compliance with the law across city,” she said.

As part of the same enforcement initiative, Mysuru City Police have launched a focused drive against narcotics-related offences. Between Jan. 15 and 22, the Police registered four cases of drug possession, leading to the seizure of 347 grams of ganja, 34 grams of MDMA and 12 grams of hydro ganja.

Additionally, five cases were booked for drug consumption. In total, nine NDPS cases were registered during the week-long operation and 12 accused were taken into custody.

Officials said the intensified campaign is part of sustained efforts to curb the spread of narcotics in the city and ensure strict enforcement of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

We have stepped up surveillance in connection with cases under the NDPS Act. Special patrols are being conducted every day between 6 pm and 11 pm across all Police Station limits. These patrols are led by Assistant Commissioners of Police and involve teams of Police Sub-Inspectors, commando units and around 20 to 25 officers and staff.

In addition to monitoring narcotics-related activities, we are also booking cases against vehicles without number plates and those using fake registration plates. The intensified operations are aimed at curbing drug-related offences while ensuring strict enforcement of traffic and public safety regulations.” —Seema Latkar, Mysuru City Police Commissioner