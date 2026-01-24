Widening of National Highway-766: Environmentalists oppose felling of trees on Nanjangud-Ooty Road

January 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With the authorities planning to fell down as many as 98 trees for the widening of National Highway (NH)-766, environmentalists severely opposed the move at the public hearing meet held near Ganapathi Temple at Sindhuvallipura on Nanjangud-Ooty Road yesterday.

Speaking at the public hearing, Parashuramegowda of ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’ said that the widening of Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road is being done without felling of trees. “This model should be emulated in the widening of NH-766 at Muddanahalli in Nanjangud taluk too. We are living in an era where we have to save the existing trees and at the same time grow more trees. As such, the authorities should prioritise saving the trees. Instead of cutting down 98 trees for widening of NH-766, it is better to scrap the project itself,” he argued.

DSS leader Mallahalli Narayana said that it is not correct to destroy our environment and ecology in the name of urbanisation. “We should remember that it is trees which provide us Oxygen, which is vital for living beings. As such, it is not wise to widen roads by felling down trees. Instead, we should save our trees. Saalumarada Thimmakka, who dedicated her entire life for planting and nurturing of saplings and treated trees as children of her own, should be the model for every one of us,” he maintained.

Jana Sangram Parishat State Honorary President Nagarle M. Vijaykumar alleged that the National Highway authorities are collecting toll without construction of a service road. “Big lorries transport excessive loads of M-Sand, jelly stones and other construction materials on this Highway. This has resulted in a number of accidents taking place causing fatalities and injuries among motorists. The authorities have failed in regulating heavy and overloaded vehicles on this Highway,” he noted.

KRS (Karnataka Rashtra Samiti) party leader Ravikumar, also an Advocate, opined that it is the responsibility of the Government to protect our environment, ecology, forests and wildlife. “Nobody has the right to destroy our fragile environment in the name of development. It is the responsibility of everyone to save our environment for future generations. Everyone should take note of the adverse impact that felling of trees would have on our already polluted atmosphere and its effects on climate change,” he pointed out.

Environmental activists, DSS leaders, Raitha Sangha members and members of the public who attended the meeting, unanimously urged to either change the project DPR or scrap the project itself.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Sumitra said, she would forward the opinion of the public to higher authorities. Efforts would be made to save the trees, she added.

RFO Nithin, DSS leader Mallesh, ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’ Members Bhanu Prashanth, Bhagya, Susheela, Suguna, Kamakshi Gowda, Ganesh, Bangara Nayaka, Sarthak and others were present.