Two killed as pick-up truck rams into bike on Nanjangud Highway
News

Two killed as pick-up truck rams into bike on Nanjangud Highway

October 18, 2020

Nanjangud: Two labourers, who were proceeding on NH-766 (Nanjangud-Ooty Road) on their bike, were killed on the spot, when a speeding Bolero pick-up truck rammed into the bike this morning.  

The deceased are Nagaraj (36) and Puttaswamy (52), residents of Kudlapura village.

Nagaraj and Puttaswamy were proceeding on their bike (KA-09-HU-8411) to Begur, Gundlupet taluk, to peel coconuts, when the speeding Bolero pick-up truck (KL-08-BE-2635) rammed into the bike. The impact was such that the bikers were thrown to a distance of 100 ft. from the road to a roadside field. They were killed on the spot.

Nanjangud Dy.SP Prabhakar Shinde, Circle Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar, Sub-Inspector Ravikumar and Nanjangud Traffic Sub-Inspector Jayalakshmi, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, shifted the bodies to Nanjangud Government Hospital and have taken the pick-up truck driver Sudhi into custody. A case has been registered at Nanjangud Traffic Police Station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching