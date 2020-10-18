Two killed as pick-up truck rams into bike on Nanjangud Highway

October 18, 2020

Nanjangud: Two labourers, who were proceeding on NH-766 (Nanjangud-Ooty Road) on their bike, were killed on the spot, when a speeding Bolero pick-up truck rammed into the bike this morning.

The deceased are Nagaraj (36) and Puttaswamy (52), residents of Kudlapura village.

Nagaraj and Puttaswamy were proceeding on their bike (KA-09-HU-8411) to Begur, Gundlupet taluk, to peel coconuts, when the speeding Bolero pick-up truck (KL-08-BE-2635) rammed into the bike. The impact was such that the bikers were thrown to a distance of 100 ft. from the road to a roadside field. They were killed on the spot.

Nanjangud Dy.SP Prabhakar Shinde, Circle Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar, Sub-Inspector Ravikumar and Nanjangud Traffic Sub-Inspector Jayalakshmi, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, shifted the bodies to Nanjangud Government Hospital and have taken the pick-up truck driver Sudhi into custody. A case has been registered at Nanjangud Traffic Police Station.