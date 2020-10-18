Mathigod Camp’s ‘Rajendra’ dies in wild elephant attack

October 18, 2020

Gonikoppal: Rajendra, the 56-year-old elephant at Mathigod Elephant Camp, who was the second in command for other elephants after Abhimanyu, died of injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant on Tuesday last.

On Tuesday night, Rajendra was let into the forest for grazing and the next day morning, Rajendra’s Mahout and Kavadi went into the forest to bring him back to the camp only to see him seriously injured. A wild elephant had gored Rajendra in his stomach. Range Forest Officer (RFO) Kiran Kumar said that Rajendra was brought to the camp and was being treated but he (Rajendra) did not respond to the medication and passed away on Thursday.

Rajendra was captured at Yedavanadu Forest in Somwarpet Range in 1990 and was the leader for other elephants at the camp in the absence of Abhimanyu, who used to go frequently with the Forest staff, either to chase wild elephants back to the forest or for combing operations to capture tigers, for almost 30 years.

Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb Rehman performed the post-mortem.

Nagarahole Reserve Forest Director D. Mahesh Kumar, Hunsur Wildlife Division Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) A.V. Satish, Wildlife Warden Bose Madappa, Wildlife Board Member Subru and others were present.