Renowned vocalist dies at 86

October 18, 2020

Chennai: Renowned Karnatak vocalist, Padma Bhushan Vid. Puliyur Subramaniam Narayanaswamy (86), passed away on Friday night at his residence in Chennai. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

A recipient of several prestigious awards and titles, including Padma Bhushan and Tamil Nadu Government’s Kalaimamani, Narayanaswamy was the disciple of the legendary Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer. He had created his own style with ‘Manodharma Sangeetham.’ Acknowledged as one of the greatest bearers of the Semmangudi bani, he is held in great respect among musicians, critics, and students.