Organ donation: Mysuru-Bengaluru Green Corridor saves six lives

Mysuru: A ‘Green Corridor’ was formed early this morning between Mysuru and Bengaluru to transport the vital organs of 44-year-old Puttegowda who was declared brain dead after he fell from a height of 12 feet.

This is the second such Green Corridor formed between the two cities in less than one month. The first Green Corridor was activated on July 7 to transport the vital organs of 21-year-old M.C. Namana who met with an accident on July 5 along with her friend Aravinda Rao atop Chamundi Hill. Both of them were killed in the accident.

Today’s Green Corridor was activated at 6.30 am from JSS Hospital to Narayana Hrudayalaya at HSR Layout in Bengaluru. The ICU-equipped advanced ambulance left the JSS Hospital at 6.30 am and reached the Narayana Hrudayalaya at around 7.30 am, covering an approximate distance of 127 kms.

The Mysuru Police, along with their counterparts at Srirangapatna, Mandya, Maddur, Kengeri and Koramangala created a corridor free of traffic signals to facilitate transfer of the vital organs. This system is also referred to as the ‘green corridor’ wherein all the traffic lights on the particular route are lit green.

Dr. Manjunath Shetty, Professor and Head, Department of Nephrology, JSS Hospital told Star of Mysore that Puttegowda was brought into the JSS Hospital on Friday, July 27. A mason by profession, Puttegowda, son of Subbegowda of Ketupura village in Bannur Hobli fell from a height of 12 feet while he was working at a house at Raghavendranagar in Nazarbad Police limits.

Puttegowda was severely injured on his head and despite the best efforts of the doctors at the hospital, he was declared brain dead. Dr. Shetty said that Puttegowda’s family agreed to donate his vital organs including heart, two kidneys, liver and cornea. “The organ donation formalities were completed yesterday and the organs were harvested this morning at 6 am and were shifted to Bengaluru. In all six patients will get a new lease of life from Puttegowda’s organs” he said.

While the JSS Hospital has transported and received vital organs in the past, it is for the first time that a live heart is being transported to Bengaluru. “A live heart has a window period of just two-and-a-half hours and it must be transplanted by that period. While the heart was transported to Narayana Hrudayalaya, one kidney has been sent to Institute of Nephrology in Bengaluru. The liver has been transported to Aster CMI Hospital,” he added.

One of Puttegowda’s kidneys has been retained at the JSS Hospital and it will be transplanted today to a 46-year-old patient who is in the waiting list.

Dr. Manjunath Shetty further said that relatives of brain-dead patients must come forward to donate organs as it will give new life to a number of patients who are waiting for vital organs.

“The Central government is planning to give Rs. 5 lakh cash (Rs. 1 lakh per year) to the family of donors. This five-year scheme, once implemented, will encourage a lot of people to donate the organs of brain-dead patients,” he added.