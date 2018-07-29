Mysore Airport expansion plan gets boost

Mysuru: The Mysore Airport expansion plan has got a fresh impetus with the District Administration all set for a resurvey of around 300 acres of land near Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud road for acquisition to expand the Mysore Airport for facilitating international flights.

The survey is to be conducted jointly by KIADB, Revenue Department, NHAI and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The decision to conduct the joint survey was taken during a meeting conducted by Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda and MP Pratap Simha with Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, officials from various departments and Industry representatives at Mysore Airport on Saturday.

During the meeting, Minister Devegowda directed the authorities to conduct a joint survey of the land needed to be acquired.

Pointing out that the State Government is keen on developing Mysuru as an industrial tourism hub, he said that with the completion of 10 lane highway project between Mysuru and Bengaluru, along with the railway track doubling work and airport expansion within two years, Mysuru will witness a boost in industrial and tourism sectors.

MP Pratap Simha said that the airport expansion project was lying dormant for more than four years as the State Government was unable to get security clearance. Stating that clearance has now been given to construct a runway above the highway, the MP said that the Central Government has earmarked Rs.700 crore for the first phase of work, with the project expected to be complete in two years.

Pratap Simha further said that the Central Government has also earmarked Rs.500 crore for railway satellite terminal at Naganahalli. Tenders will be called to prepare a detailed project report, he added. At present, the airport at Mandakalli has a single runway of 5,700 feet in length which is suitable for ATR operations.

Under the expansion project, the length of the runway will be increased to 7.900 ft, that allows jet aircraft such as Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 to land at Mysore airport. KIADB Land Acquisition Officer Arun Kumar, Airport Acting Director Venkatachalam, NHAI official Sridhar, former CII Chairman C. Muthukumar were among those who attended the meeting.