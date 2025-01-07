Mysore Airport expansion: MP urges CM to hasten 46-acre land transfer

January 7, 2025

Requests Siddaramaiah to save Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building; also help build cricket stadium

Bengaluru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has called upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take immediate steps to expedite the land acquisition and transfer processes for two critical infrastructure projects in Mysuru — the expansion of Mysore Airport and the construction of an international cricket stadium.

During a meeting held at the CM’s official residence, ‘Cauvery’ yesterday morning, Yaduveer submitted a detailed memorandum outlining the urgent requirements for the Mysuru Constituency.

The MP Yaduveer emphasised the strategic importance of these projects in enhancing Mysuru’s economic and cultural stature, describing the city as a hub for commercial activities and a gateway for international visitors.

Better connectivity

Highlighting the growing need for better connectivity, Yaduveer pointed out that the first phase of Mysore Airport’s expansion requires the transfer of 46 acres of land, which the Special Deputy Commissioner has already approved. However, delays in compensating landowners have stalled the process.

The MP urged the CM to intervene and ensure all pending payments are cleared, allowing for a smooth land transfer to the airport authority.

“Mysuru’s status as a cultural capital and its rising prominence as a commercial hub make the Airport’s expansion a pressing necessity,” Yaduveer stated.

He added that the upgraded airport would serve travellers, entrepreneurs and tourists from across the country and abroad, boosting city’s accessibility and economic activity.

In his appeal, Yaduveer also brought attention to existing irrigation canals and overhead power lines in the proposed expansion area. He requested the State Government to either remove these obstacles or provide alternative arrangements to facilitate the project’s progress.

Preservation of heritage buildings

Addressing heritage preservation, the MP strongly advocated for the protection of Mysuru’s iconic Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, which he described as vital to the city’s identity. Yaduveer underscored that these structures should not be demolished but rather restored to their former glory, ensuring their historical and cultural significance is preserved.

International Cricket Stadium

In addition to Airport expansion, Yaduveer stressed the importance of expediting land acquisition for the proposed international cricket stadium, which would be developed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The project, currently facing delays, requires urgent attention from the State Government to move forward.

“Mysuru’s contribution to sports and tourism is unparalleled. A world-class cricket stadium would not only enhance the city’s global reputation but also stimulate significant economic growth and create employment opportunities,” Yaduveer remarked.

He urged Siddaramaiah to prioritise this project, which he believes would elevate Mysuru’s standing on the international stage.

Responding to Yaduveer’s comprehensive appeals, the CM assured the MP that the State Government would take immediate steps to address the land transfer issues for both the airport and cricket stadium projects.

Siddaramaiah also promised to provide necessary support for the preservation of Mysuru’s heritage structures. Mysuru District In-charge Minister and Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who was present at the meeting, expressed his support for the initiatives and pledged to work towards their successful implementation.

Meets Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh

Yaduveer also met Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to discuss several key issues where both deliberated on pending development projects in Mysuru and upcoming initiatives.

The MP highlighted the need for focused attention on Mysuru’s developmental agenda, ensuring all proposed projects receive necessary support and backing.

Shalini Rajneesh assured full cooperation and pledged comprehensive assistance for the effective implementation of all projects in Mysuru.