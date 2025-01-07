Techie, wife kill two kids, commit suicide in Bengaluru

January 7, 2025

Bengaluru: A software professional and his wife committed suicide by hanging after killing their two children at their rented house in Sadashivanagar Police limits in Bengaluru yesterday.

They had first killed their children by poisoning their food and later hanged themselves.

The deceased have been identified as Anoop (38), a software professional from Uttar Pradesh, his wife Raakhi (35), their children Anupriya (5) and Priyansh (2).

The incident came to light when the domestic help came to the house for work yesterday morning and did not get any response.

The domestic help told the Police that since the couple’s eldest kid Anupriya was a child with special needs, the young parents were distraught.

She also told the Police that till Saturday night things had seemed normal and the couple seemed happy. Police suspect that depressed by Anupriya’s condition, the couple had taken the decision to end their lives and kill their children before that.

The family had three maids and Anoop had asked them to come early on Monday as they were planning to visit Pondicherry city.

The couple had got the packing done by the staff on Sunday itself, Police said. Two of the staff was hired for cooking and one was kept to take care of the children.

Sadashivanagar Police, who have registered a case, are exploring all angles and investigating whether the family was debt-ridden or going through a rough financial patch.