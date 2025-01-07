Illegal building on Government land razed; 1.25 acres recovered

January 7, 2025

Mysuru: Days after the Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar had warned the persons who were illegally constructing a shopping complex on 1.25 acres of Government plot (coming under Hebbal village Survey No. 221) opposite the west gate of Vidyavardhaka Engineering College and close to Hebbal water tank, the Mysuru Taluk administration yesterday razed the illegal structure under tight police security.

Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar, who visited the spot last Friday, had asked the persons engaged in the construction of the illegal structure to immediately evacuate the land and at the same time also installed a board mentioning that it was a Government plot.

But as no action was taken by the builders, a Mysuru taluk Tahsildar team razed the illegal shopping complex that was coming up, with the help of an earth excavating machine yesterday. Even as the officials arrived at the spot, the builders entered into a heated argument with the authorities, who in turn displayed documents as proof of Government plot and any violation of which would be considered as trespassing.

Later, the evacuation of the encroached land went on under Police security and the razing down operation of the illegal structure was completed in a couple of hours, thus reclaiming the 1.25 acres encroached Government land.

Mysuru taluk Kasaba Village Development officers D. Mallesh and Azim Khan, Revenue Inspector Hemanth Kumar and other staff were present.

Vijayanagar and Hebbal Police provided security.

Meanwhile RTI activist B.N. Nagendra, while welcoming the reclamation of the encroached 1.25 acres of Government plot coming under Hebbal Survey No.221, said that several lands belonging to the Government have been encroached upon by the land mafia in Hinkal, Dattagalli, Metagalli, Alanahalli, Yeraganahalli and other layouts and demanded action for reclaiming the encroached lands.

Alleging that some Revenue Department, Survey Department and MUDA staff are hand in glove with the land mafia, he urged the Government to take stringent action against all guilty officials who helped in the encroachment of prime Government plots.