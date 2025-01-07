8-year-old dies of heart attack in school

January 7, 2025

Chamarajanagar: A third standard girl student, who was showing her notes to the teacher, collapsed after suffering a heart attack and died. The tragic incident took place at a private school in the town yesterday.

The deceased girl is Tejaswini (8), daughter of Ningaraju and Shruthi couple, residents of Badanaguppe village in the district.

Tejaswini, who was healthy, went to the school as usual, with her parents bidding her farewell in the morning. After rendering morning prayers, she went to her class and when her teacher arrived, she got up and was showing her notes to the teacher, when she suddenly collapsed.

Her teacher immediately rushed her to the nearby hospital but Tejaswini was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The doctors are said to have told that Tejaswini had died of heart attack. The tragic event has left the school community and her family in shock.

Tejaswini’s parents and relatives, who rushed to the school on hearing the news, said that Tejaswini was hale and healthy and did not suffer from any sickness.

The parents, who did not give their consent for post-mortem, took the body of Tejaswini to the village. Family sources said that the last rites will be performed in the village today.