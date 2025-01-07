Little Angels Montessori celebrates Annual Sports Day ‘Udaan’

January 7, 2025

Mysuru: Little Angels Montessori, Bannimantap, celebrated its Annual Sports Day, ‘Udaan,’ with great enthusiasm and community spirit, recently.

Chief guest Ramesh, District Fire Officer, Mysuru, emphasised the importance of fitness from a young age, stating, “Building a foundation of physical fitness early ensures a healthier, disciplined and more resilient future generation.”

The event was attended by Dr. Sultana Jabeen, Principal, Asma Thahura, Centre Manager, along with faculty, parents and students.

The day showcased holistic learning through thrilling sports events, cultural performances and parent-child bonding activities, creating lasting memories for all.