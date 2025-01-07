Little Angels Montessori celebrates Annual Sports Day ‘Udaan’
News

Little Angels Montessori celebrates Annual Sports Day ‘Udaan’

January 7, 2025

Mysuru: Little Angels Montessori, Bannimantap, celebrated its Annual Sports Day, ‘Udaan,’ with great enthusiasm and community spirit, recently.

Chief guest Ramesh, District Fire Officer, Mysuru, emphasised the importance of fitness from a young age, stating, “Building a foundation of physical fitness early ensures a healthier, disciplined and more resilient future generation.”

The event was attended by Dr. Sultana Jabeen, Principal, Asma Thahura, Centre Manager, along with faculty, parents and students.

The day showcased holistic learning through thrilling sports events, cultural performances and parent-child bonding activities, creating lasting memories for all.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching