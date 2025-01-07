Awards presentation ceremony tomorrow

January 7, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Unit of Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat will present ‘Shakuntala Jayadeva Sharana Award-2024’ to woman writer Dr. M.S. Veda and social worker from Bengaluru S. Mahadevaiah at a programme to take place at Shivarathri Rajendra Bhavan here at 10.30 am tomorrow (Jan. 8).

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, the Parishat City President M.G. Sadanandaiah said that Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. Parishat State President Dr. C. Somashekar will preside. Prof. Mysore Krishnamurthy will deliver the felicitation address in the presence of Shakuntala Jayadeva, he added.

Continuing, Sadanandaiah said that the two-day Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Sammelana-2025 will take place at Chitradurga on Jan. 18 and 19. Seer Sri Siddarama Beldal has been selected as the Sammelana Chairman. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Sammelana in the gracious presence of the Suttur Seer, he said adding that scholars from different parts of the State will be attending the event.

For registration and details, contact Mob: 95355-00538 or 99865-40575.

Parishat office-bearers Dr. H. Muddumallesh, T.S. Kumaraswamy and Umapathi were present at the press meet.