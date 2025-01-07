Pratibha Puraskar to Ganiga students
January 7, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru District Ganiga Association had organised a function to present Pratibha Puraskar for the community students who had scored high marks in SSLC and PUC examinations. The event was held at Yadava Community Hall on Dewan’s Road in city yesterday.

Speaking at the function, MLA G.D. Harish Gowda said that Ganiga community is deemed as a backward community and it must focus on achieving more progress in various sectors of the society.

“Ganiga community students must be motivated to pursue higher education to achieve in various sectors. Students must be prepared to face challenges to reach their specific goals. They should also focus on their studies and show commitment to achieve something in life,” he advised.

Former Mayor Ananth, who also spoke, said: “Ganiga community has an identity of its own and several members of the community have become achievers in their chosen fields facing numerous challenges. The future generations must also achieve more and uphold the dignity of the community.”

Mysuru District Ganiga Assn. President M.C. Umesh presided. Former Corporator Pradeep Kumar and leaders of the community were the chief guests.

