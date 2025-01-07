Session on conserving, restoring antiques, works of art on Jan. 11

January 7, 2025

Mysuru: A session titled “Conservation and Restoration of Antiques and Works of Art” under the ‘Speak History 2.0’ series will take place on Jan. 11 at 11 am at Padma Farm in Mysuru. The session will be led by Padma Shree awardee and nonagenarian S. Subbaraman, a renowned archaeologist and conservator with decades of experience in preserving world heritage sites.

Subbaraman has played a pivotal role in the restoration of iconic sites, including the Bamiyan Buddhas, Angkor Wat, Ajanta and Ellora caves, Beluru, Halebeedu and the Thanjavur temples. During his tenure as Director of the INTACH Chitrakala Parishath Art Conservation Centre, Bangalore (1993-2006), he contributed significantly to the preservation of valuable museum and art objects.

The session will delve into the science and art of conservation, exploring methods to address the deterioration of antiquities caused by external and inherent factors. It will highlight the delicate balance of knowledge, skill, and patience required to restore objects to their original state while preventing future damage.

Subbaraman will also share insights from his tenure at the Indian Museum, Kolkata and reflect on his conservation efforts with Archaeological Survey of India, including challenges faced during historic expeditions. This session is a must-attend for heritage enthusiasts and professionals keen on understanding intricate processes involved in conserving cultural treasures. For details contact Mob: 95917-99935 / 96110-75994.