Interaction on GST amendments, Amnesty Scheme held in city

January 7, 2025

Mysuru: The Karnataka Government’s Department of Commercial Taxes, in collaboration with the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), conducted an awareness programme for taxpayers under the GST Council.

The session, held at a private hotel, focused on recent amendments to the GST Law, including availing Input Tax Credit (ITC) benefits under Section 16(4) and details of the Amnesty Scheme — KSS for the period 2017-18 to 2019-20. The event aimed to enhance understanding among taxpayers and address queries related to the recent GST amendments and schemes.

P. Parameshwara Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Administration), Customs and Service Tax Division, Mysuru, provided an in-depth explanation of these updates through a PowerPoint presentation.

Approximately, 100 participants engaged in the deliberations. Key dignitaries present on the dais included MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju, Vice-President R. Anand, Hon. Secretary A.K. Shivaji Rao and Chairman of the Indirect Taxes Committee, MCCI CA S. Achutha.