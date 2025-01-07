Interaction on GST amendments, Amnesty Scheme held in city
News

Interaction on GST amendments, Amnesty Scheme held in city

January 7, 2025

Mysuru: The Karnataka Government’s Department of Commercial Taxes, in collaboration with the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), conducted an awareness programme for taxpayers under the GST Council.

The session, held at a private hotel, focused on recent amendments to the GST Law, including availing Input Tax Credit (ITC) benefits under Section 16(4) and details of the Amnesty Scheme — KSS for the period 2017-18 to 2019-20. The event aimed to enhance understanding among taxpayers and address queries related to the recent GST amendments and schemes.

P. Parameshwara Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Administration), Customs and Service Tax Division, Mysuru, provided an in-depth explanation of      these updates through a PowerPoint presentation.

Approximately, 100 participants engaged in the deliberations. Key dignitaries present on the dais included MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju, Vice-President R. Anand, Hon. Secretary A.K. Shivaji Rao and Chairman of the Indirect Taxes Committee, MCCI CA S. Achutha.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching