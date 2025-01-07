Elected as President of Basava Balaga Federation

January 7, 2025

Mysuru: B.K. Nagaraju was elected unanimously as the new President of Federation of Basava Balagas for the year 2025 at a function organised by the Federation at Suttur Mutt premises in city yesterday.

The candidate chosen by the Co-ordination Committee of Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders was chosen as the new President of the Federation in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamji, who also felicitated Nagaraju and his predecessor K. Pradeep Kumar.

Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva- Lingayat Mahasabha District President Hinkal Basavaraj, Gen. Secretary Doora Shivakumar, Vice-President Nataraj, Secretaries N.G. Girish, Chikkalli Kumar, Veerashaiva Sneha Balaga President Parashivappa, Vice-President Mahadevappa, Treasurer Suresh, Directors Ravi, Prakash, Prasad Babu, Srikantamurthy, Kattahalli Prakash, Mahesh and Pratidvani Prasad were present.