State moves SC challenging HC bail for Darshan, 16 others

January 7, 2025

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The Karnataka Government has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court’s decision to grant bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and others in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The decision to file the SLP followed an order by Somanatha, the First Additional Solicitor and Ex-Officio Deputy Secretary to the Home Department. Senior advocate Anil C. Nishani has been appointed to draft the petition, while senior counsel Siddarth Luthra will argue the case before the Apex Court.

Darshan, the second accused in the case, was initially granted interim bail on medical grounds on Oct. 30 after spending 131 days in judicial custody. The High Court later granted regular bail to Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, the first accused, on Dec. 13. All other accused have since been released on bail.

The case involves the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, whose body was found near a storm-water drain in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Police had filed a 3,991-page charge sheet in September, naming 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, who allegedly orchestrated the murder following derogatory messages sent by Renukaswamy to Pavithra.

Mysuru stay permission ends

Meanwhile, the 15-day permission granted to Darshan by the Bengaluru 57th CCH Court to stay in Mysuru expired on Jan. 5. The actor had sought permission citing the need to care for his ailing mother, tend to farm animals, and seek medical treatment for back pain.

Darshan is now expected to appear before the Court to request an extension of his stay in Mysuru. He is reportedly consulting his legal team and may file a plea for additional time, citing ongoing physiotherapy for his back pain.

If denied, he will be required to return to Bengaluru, as per earlier Court instructions barring him from leaving the city until the trial concludes.

Darshan is also considering surgery to address worsening back and leg pain, which doctors have advised as the only permanent solution. The surgery is expected to take place after Makara Sankranti, Jan. 14.