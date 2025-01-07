State moves SC challenging HC bail for Darshan, 16 others
News

State moves SC challenging HC bail for Darshan, 16 others

January 7, 2025

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The Karnataka Government has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court’s decision to grant bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and others in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The decision to file the SLP followed an order by Somanatha, the First Additional Solicitor and Ex-Officio Deputy Secretary to the Home Department. Senior advocate Anil C. Nishani has been appointed to draft the petition, while senior counsel Siddarth Luthra will argue the case before the Apex Court.

Darshan, the second accused in the case, was initially granted interim bail on medical grounds on Oct. 30 after spending 131 days in judicial custody. The High Court later granted regular bail to Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, the first accused, on Dec. 13. All other accused have since been released on bail.

The case involves the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, whose body was found near a storm-water drain in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Police had filed a 3,991-page charge sheet in September, naming 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, who allegedly orchestrated the murder following derogatory messages sent by Renukaswamy to Pavithra.

Mysuru stay permission ends

Meanwhile, the 15-day permission granted to Darshan by the Bengaluru 57th CCH Court to stay in Mysuru expired on Jan. 5. The actor had sought permission citing the need to care for his ailing mother, tend to farm animals, and seek medical treatment for back pain.

Darshan is now expected to appear before the Court to request an extension of his stay in Mysuru. He is reportedly consulting his legal team and may file a plea for additional time, citing ongoing physiotherapy for his back pain.

READ ALSO  Renukaswamy murder case: Court extends judicial custody of actor Darshan, 16 other accused till Aug. 1

If denied, he will be required to return to Bengaluru, as per earlier Court instructions barring him from leaving the city until the trial concludes.

Darshan is also considering surgery to address worsening back and leg pain, which doctors have advised as the only permanent solution.  The surgery is expected to take place after Makara Sankranti, Jan. 14.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching