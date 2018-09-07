Organisations stage protest against rising fuel prices

Mysuru: Strongly condemning the inaction of the Union Government in controlling rising fuel prices, members of various organisations staged demonstrations in city yesterday.

Activists of Karnataka Sena Pade staged a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite the city Law Courts complex.

Claiming that the common man is hit hard by rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, the protestors maintained that the rising prices will have a cascading effect on the prices of other essential commodities and public transport service.

They urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring down fuel prices and rescue common man.

Vedike President Tejesh Lokesh Gowda, P. Prajesh, R. Shanthamurthi and others took part.

In another protest, members of Mysuru Kannada Vedike staged a unique demonstration by carrying a motorcycle on a pushcart at Agrahara Circle.

Maintaining that the rising fuel prices had badly hit the agrarian community, the protestors urged the Centre to bring down prices at the earliest.

Vedike president S. Balakrishna, office-bearers Nalabeedi Ravi, Siddegowda, Babu and others took part.

BSP to stage protest on Sept.10

Even as the Congress has called for a nationwide bandh on Sept.10 in protest against rising fuel prices, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will stage a demonstration in front of the DC’s office here on Sep.10 against rising fuel prices and atrocities against dalit women in Gujarat, according to BSP District leader Prabhuswamy.