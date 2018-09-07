Organisations stage protest against rising fuel prices
News

Organisations stage protest against rising fuel prices

Mysuru:  Strongly condemning the inaction of the Union Government in controlling rising fuel prices, members of various organisations staged demonstrations in city yesterday.

Activists of Karnataka Sena Pade staged a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite the city Law Courts complex.

Claiming that the common man is hit hard by rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, the protestors maintained that the rising prices will have a cascading effect on the prices of other essential commodities and public transport service.

They urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring down fuel prices and rescue common man.

Vedike President Tejesh Lokesh Gowda, P. Prajesh, R. Shanthamurthi and others took part.

In another protest, members of Mysuru Kannada Vedike staged a unique demonstration by carrying a motorcycle on a pushcart at Agrahara Circle.

Maintaining that the rising fuel prices had badly hit the agrarian community, the protestors urged the Centre to bring down prices at the earliest.

Vedike president S. Balakrishna, office-bearers Nalabeedi Ravi, Siddegowda, Babu and others took part.

BSP to stage protest on Sept.10

Even as the Congress has called for a nationwide bandh on Sept.10 in protest against rising fuel prices, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will stage a demonstration in front of the DC’s office here on Sep.10 against rising fuel prices and atrocities against dalit women in Gujarat, according to BSP District leader Prabhuswamy.

September 7, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Demo against fuel price hike
Fuel prices hiked two days after Karnataka elections
Protestors seek reduction in minimum balance of SB account

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching