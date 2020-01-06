Outer Ring Road Under Bridges: A suggestion
January 6, 2020

Sir,

 It is more than a decade since the Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Mysuru was built and thrown open to public.  At that stage, there were many Railway Under Bridges (RUBs) wherein it provided only one single opening for the vehicles to pass from both directions.

Now, with the density of increased traffic on ORR, there is an urgent need to open the other side of the Under Bridges on this stretch, so that travelling under these bridges can be more easy and systematic. 

It seems that the authorities concerned have totally forgotten this aspect, as the people too are not bothered about this.  It is high time that roads which are stopped at these Under Bridge points are made to open by constructing other side of the Under Bridge at the earliest.

– Vijay Hemmige, Vijayanagar Railway Layout, 4.1. 2020

  1. Raj says:
    January 7, 2020 at 4:49 am

    Agree, makes sense too.
    Also, instead of road under bridge, think of introducing flyovers with ground profile permitting.

