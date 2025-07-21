Over 5,288 litres unsold beer destroyed by Excise officials
News

Over 5,288 litres unsold beer destroyed by Excise officials

July 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following an order from the Mysuru City District Excise Deputy Commissioner, the Excise Department officials destroyed a total of 5,288.110 litres of unsold beer.

According to a press release from the Excise Dy.SP, a total of 3,185.070 unsold beer at Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited (KSBCL) Mysuru – 1 Depot at Koorgalli and 2,103.040 litres of unsold beer at KSBCL Mysuru – 2 Depot, totalling 5,288.110 litres were destroyed in the presence of Excise Dy.SPs H.K. Ramesh and L.B. Vikram, Excise Inspectors, Depot managers and staff.     

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching