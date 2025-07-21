Over 5,288 litres unsold beer destroyed by Excise officials

July 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following an order from the Mysuru City District Excise Deputy Commissioner, the Excise Department officials destroyed a total of 5,288.110 litres of unsold beer.

According to a press release from the Excise Dy.SP, a total of 3,185.070 unsold beer at Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited (KSBCL) Mysuru – 1 Depot at Koorgalli and 2,103.040 litres of unsold beer at KSBCL Mysuru – 2 Depot, totalling 5,288.110 litres were destroyed in the presence of Excise Dy.SPs H.K. Ramesh and L.B. Vikram, Excise Inspectors, Depot managers and staff.