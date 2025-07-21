Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on a stormy note

July 21, 2025

Opposition demands discussion on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor; both Houses adjourned for brief time

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Lok Sabha (LS) and Rajya Sabha (RS) had a stormy start this morning, after Opposition parties protested demanding a discussion on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Following this, the LS was adjourned till 2 pm and RS till 12 noon.

Earlier, speaking on the sidelines of the Session, PM Modi addressed the media, during which he touched upon the horrific Pahalgam massacre and lauded the unified voice of India’s political leadership in exposing Pakistan’s role. He also noted the global recognition of Digital India, particularly UPI. He affirmed that Naxalism and Maoism are on the decline and hailed the success of Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the LS Rahul Gandhi said “When the Defence Minister is allowed to speak in the House, Opposition members, including me, who is the LoP, are not allowed to speak. If people representing the Government can speak, then we should also be given a space to speak.”

Opposition MPs criticised the Central Government saying, the perpetrators of terror attack were yet to be apprehended and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, in Rajya Sabha, said that the Government is ready for any discussion regarding the issues. Earlier, the House paid tribute to former MPs, victims of the Pahalgam attack and those killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

LS Speaker Om Birla lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, announcing a detailed discussion on space mission later in the Session.

At an all-party meeting held on the eve of the Monsoon Session yesterday, the representatives of the Central Government had said, it is open to discussing all issues in Parliament, including Operation Sindoor. At the same time, it cautioned the Opposition that any debate on the subject has to be held within the laid-down rules and procedures.

The Opposition parties had insisted that PM Modi should respond on the matter, as well as on US President Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered peace between India and Pak. They also demanded a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, both Houses of Parliament will have 21 sittings during the Monsoon Session.