Uproar in Lok Sabha over Gandhis losing SPG cover
News

Uproar in Lok Sabha over Gandhis losing SPG cover

November 19, 2019

New Delhi: The second day of the Winter Session in Lok Sabha commenced on a stormy note with Congress leaders raising the issue of withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhi family. 

As soon as the Question Hour commenced, the Congress, DMK and National Conference Members entered the well of the House and raised slogans ‘we want justice’, ‘Tanashahi Bandh Karo’ (‘Put an End to Dictatorship’) and ‘vipaksh pe hamla bandh karo’ (stop attacking the Opposition).

Raising the issue of withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhi family in the House, the Congress MPs, said there should be no politics in the name of security. 

Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry yesterday had raised the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

The SPG protection to the Gandhi family was removed on Nov. 8. The Gandhi family had been under SPG cover since the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in May, 1991. 

