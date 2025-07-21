Rs. 96.80 crore plan to restore heritage buildings ignored

July 21, 2025

Former Mayor Shivakumar appeals for urgent restoration of 11 historic structures

Mysore/Mysuru: Fourteen months after the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage in Mysuru completed a detailed survey of 129 heritage structures within the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits and recommended urgent restoration of 11 dilapidated buildings at an estimated cost of Rs. 96.80 crore, no action has been taken and not a single rupee has been released by the State Government.

Raising the issue at a press conference held at a private hotel this morning, former Mayor Shivakumar expressed deep concern over the inaction.

He pointed out that although Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hails from Mysuru — a city with 234 listed and declared heritage structures, 129 of which are managed by the State Government — the Government has shown no urgency in preserving these deteriorating buildings.

The Department of Archaeology submitted its report to the Deputy Commissioner in May 2024, identifying 11 structures in critical condition and recommending their restoration. The total cost of repairs was pegged at Rs. 96,80,59,838.

The 11 structures are: Vani Vilas Market, Attara Khacheri (old DC Office), Fire Brigade Building in Saraswathipuram, Maharani’s Science College, Government Certified School for Girls (Lalitha Mahal Road), Maharaja’s College, Yuvaraja’s College, Maharaja’s College Union Building (housing Department of Journalism), Music University (Lakshmipuram Girls School), Government Children’s Girls Home and Maharaja’s Sanskrit Patashala.

Report gathering dust

“Despite the urgent nature of the report, the Government has failed to release even a single rupee. The report is gathering dust while those working in these crumbling structures live in constant fear,” Shivakumar said.

He cited the case of Maharaja’s College, once a hub of legendary scholars and students, which now requires Rs. 18.45 crore for restoration. Yuvaraja’s College, another iconic institution, needs Rs. 17.70 crore. “Without these buildings, Mysuru would lose its essence as a Heritage City, yet the Government continues to neglect them,” he remarked.

The heritage survey was launched on Oct. 12, 2022, in the aftermath of heavy rains that worsened the condition of already fragile buildings. The survey followed the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Model Building (Amendment) Bylaws-2021 and graded the structures based on their condition and significance.

K.R. Circle basement

Shivakumar also pointed to the alarming state of the K.R. Circle — a listed heritage site — noting that the basement cement pillars and support structures are severely eroded, exposing iron beams through wide cracks. “Likewise, all entrance arches of Mysuru and various inner-city heritage arches are on the verge of collapse and need urgent attention,” he warned.

He said a delegation would soon meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to urge him to release funds for restoration. “This delegation will be non-political and include individuals committed to heritage conservation and the protection of Mysuru’s historic identity,” he added.

Former Deputy Mayor Roopa Yogesh, former Corporators B.V. Manjunath, M.U. Subbaiah and Rangaswamy were also present.