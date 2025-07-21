Chamundi Hill turns… BOOZERS’ PARADISE!

July 21, 2025

Yuva Brigade volunteers collect two tractor-loads of plastic waste & liquor bottles

Mysore/Mysuru: After turning the KRS backwaters at Meenakshipura into a garbage dump, people have turned the slopes of Chamundi Hill into a Boozers’ Paradise.

The Mysuru unit of Yuva Brigade carried out a massive clean-up drive at Chamundi Hill yesterday, beginning at 6 am.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the base of the Hill and began collecting plastic bottles, wrappers and other waste strewn along the 1,008 steps leading to the summit. By noon, the team had reached the top, having worked tirelessly for six straight hours.

Shockingly, amidst the bushes, along the roadside and near the viewpoints — areas considered sacred and regularly patrolled by Police and district officials — volunteers found hundreds of liquor bottles. In total, they collected seven full gunny bags of discarded liquor bottles.

Yuva Brigade volunteers posing with sacks containing empty liquor bottles and other waste materials they had collected atop Chamundi Hill.

Over two tractor-loads of plastic waste were collected and kept near the Nandi statue at the top of the hill to be taken to waste processing units. Volunteers also conducted awareness campaigns, urging devotees and trekkers to refrain from using single-use plastics along the pilgrimage route.

The Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat supported the initiative by arranging vehicles for the proper collection and disposal of the waste. Speaking at the event, Yuva Brigade State Coordinator Chandrashekhar expressed deep concern over the rampant littering and said, “Finding plastic bottles and wrappers is expected, but discovering hundreds of liquor bottles in a sacred space like this is deeply disturbing. Those indulging in such acts must be held accountable. If you want to drink, go to places dedicated to that. Do not desecrate holy places. The Police must take strict action against such irresponsible individuals.”

The drive saw active participation from Mysuru Division Coordinator Pramod, District Coordinator Nitin, and volunteers, including Sagar, Ramanaj, Prashanth, Ashwath, Yogesh, Soori, Skanda, Parikshit, Shashank, Om, Ramesh, Narayan, Manjunath, Narasimhamurthy, Suhas, Sushmita, Surabhi, Rachana Shivakumar, Darshini and Shilpa Ravi among the volunteers.