CM chooses to deflect blame; points fingers at Centre

July 21, 2025

Siddaramaiah’s earlier push for GST target of Rs. 1.20 lakh crore raises eyebrows

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that discussions will be held with the Union Government and the State’s Commercial Taxes Department to arrive at a suitable resolution regarding GST notices issued to small traders.

His remarks came in response to growing reports that many small traders have stopped UPI transactions and reverting to cash payments, in fear of tax scrutiny following the recent notices.

“GST is a Central Government initiative,” Siddaramaiah said, addressing reporters in Mysuru. “The GST Council operates under the purview of the Union Government, not the State. So, how is the State Government responsible for it?”

“We will speak to the Government of India. If there’s anything concerning the Commercial Taxes Department, we will discuss and take a decision,” he added.

Siddaramaiah’s GST target

The CM’s attempt to deflect blame has drawn criticism, especially in light of his recent statements urging tax officials to increase GST collections.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karnataka Commercial Taxes Services Officers’ Association in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah had lauded the Department’s performance, noting that Karnataka currently ranks second in the country for GST collections. He had called on officials to work towards achieving the top position.

He also warned officials, stating that failure to meet the revenue target of Rs. 1.20 lakh crore set for the current financial year would lead to strict action.

The contrast between the CM’s endorsement of aggressive tax collection and his current stance of non-responsibility has fuelled criticism from traders and political opponents alike.