March 4, 2025

P.H. Shankarnarayan (90), senior Advocate, former Secretary of Mysore Bar Association, Founder-President of Mysore Advocates Multi-purpose Co-operative Society and a resident of J.P. Nagar, passed away this morning in city.

He is survived by his son Shashidhar and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon.

City advocates, led by Bar Association President Lokesh have condoled his death and voluntarily refrained from attending the Court proceedings as a mark of respect to the departed soul.