September 9, 2025

P. Mamooty (78), former General Secretary of Kerala Muslim Jamath, former Secretary of Thanveerul Islam School on Akbar Road and a resident of 3rd Main, near Masjid-e-Firdous in Bannimantap C Layout, passed away yesterday following brief illness at a private hospital in city.

He leaves behind his wife, three sons, daughter advocate Asma, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held yesterday night at the prayer hall in Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle followed by the burial.