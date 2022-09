September 14, 2022

Padmaja S. Rao (77), of Geetha Book House family, passed away at her residence in Krishnamurthypuram yesterday.

She leaves behind her husband former MLC Prof. M. Sathyanarayana Rao, two daughters, a son and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be held at the foot of Chamundi Hill at 8.30 am tomorrow (Sept. 15).