September 14, 2022

Yogoda Satsanga Dhyana Kendra (YSDK), Mysuru, a spiritual organisation affiliated to Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS) founded by Guru Paramahansa Yogananda, has organised a public talk on ‘Leading a Joyous Life through Yoga-Meditation’ by a YSS Sanyasi from Ranchi on Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Govinda Rao Memorial Hall on JLB Road in city.

Those interested may enrol for the YSS lessons and attend the three-day spiritual programme from Sept. 16 to 18 between 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm, according to a press release from C.R. Narasimha, Co-ordinator, YSDK, Mysuru. For details, contact Mob: 98807-18924.