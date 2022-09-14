‘Nypunya Dasara Award’ Drawing Contest; Last date extended

September 14, 2022

As part of Dasara-2022 celebrations, Nypunya School of Excellence, Mysuru, has organised an inter-school drawing competition for students studying from LKG to 10th std. at its premises in R.T. Nagar on Sept. 18. Themes for the contest: Heritage Buildings, Mysuru Culture and Dasara. First prize winner in Senior category will be presented with ‘Nypunya Dasara Award’ along with a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 while Junior and Sub-Junior category winners will be awarded cash prizes.

Last date for registration, directly or through their schools, has been extended till Sept. 16. For registration, contact Ph: 0821-2340041 or Mob: 91080-02966, according to a press release from Nypunya Principal Shilpa Prashant.