Live phone-in prog. on Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka

September 14, 2022

JSS Radio 91.2FM, Community Radio Station, Mysuru will be holding a live phone-in programme on Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) with Dr. Manju Prasad, Noddal Officer and Dr. Monisha, District Co-ordinator-SAST, AB-ArK, Mysuru, on Sept. 16 from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.

If the public have any questions or problems in the health service/ facilities under the AB-ArK scheme, the rules for availing the services, the beneficiaries, the referral rules, the circumstances of getting treatment directly under this service in private registered hospitals and the obstacles you have in the AB-ArK scheme, they can directly talk to the officers.  To take part in phone-in programme, contact Ph: 0821-2546563 or Mob: 82967-25912, according to a press release from Shivakumar, Station Coordinator, JSS Radio 91.2FM, Community Radio, Mysuru.

