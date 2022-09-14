September 14, 2022

The Karnataka Sahitya Academy has proposed to hold a three-day National Camp on ‘Indian Culture and Tribal Communities’ from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at Andhra Pradesh.

The Academy has invited applications from those belonging to ST Communities who know Kannada language. The applicants must be aged between 20 and 45 years. Last date to apply is Sept.19. For application forms and more details, log on to the website: https://sahithyaacademy.karnataka.gov.in/, according to a press release from Academy Registrar N. Kariappa.