Pahalgam terror attack: Rajnath Singh meets Modi

April 28, 2025

New Delhi: At a time when India is widely expected to respond militarily to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning at the latter’s 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

This comes a day after Rajnath Singh met the Chief of General Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan to discuss the key decisions taken up by the military to counter Pakistan following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Rajnath Singh is understood to have briefed Modi on ongoing operations against terrorists in Kashmir and on the Western front in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. Their meeting lasted for around 40 minutes.

Both the leaders are also expected to have discussed key decisions that have been taken regarding India’s response to Pakistan in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistani troops initiated “unprovoked” firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack. This is the fourth time in a row that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire.

“During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts,” the Indian Army said in a statement, adding that they responded “swiftly and effectively.” 25 tourists and a Kashmiri local were shot dead in cold blood at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22.