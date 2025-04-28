Mysuru’s War Memorial work nears final phase

April 28, 2025

Mysuru: The final phase of the construction of the War Memorial at the NCC Parade Grounds near the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office in city is advancing at a swift pace.

Currently, granite slabs are being installed on the memorial’s base and the final polishing work is underway to prepare the monument for its inauguration.

Six massive slabs, crafted from high-quality stone, were carved separately on the grounds earlier. Just four days ago, these slabs were meticulously assembled onto the foundation of the memorial, forming a tower-like structure with the help of a crane.

Now, as the final polishing work continues, the memorial’s structure is taking shape, with plans for the next stages already in motion. Once the polishing is complete, the memorial will be further enhanced with addition of green stone slabs around the base, providing a traditional touch. Inscriptions in gold colour will be added, completing the memorial’s distinctive look.

Designed as a square-shaped monument, the War Memorial will honour the significant contributions of the Army, Air Force, Navy and paramilitary forces. Plans for the memorial include the installation of tanks, fighter jets, ships, guns and other tools of warfare.

Retired military officer and senior KAS officer C.L. Anand, who has been involved in overseeing the project, facilitated the approval for the use of war equipment donated to the memorial.

This proposal received approval from both the Central Government and the Ministry of Defence. Once the memorial is completed, military tanks, guns, and other equipment will be delivered to Mysuru and installed at the site, further augmenting the memorial’s significance.

Retired military officer and senior KAS officer C.L. Anand (left), overseeing the War Memorial project work.

The long road to construction

The Memorial is coming up, thanks to the relentless efforts of ex-servicemen led by Air Veteran Mandetira N. Subramani (now late), also the President of Vekare Ex-Servicemen Trust.

In 2000, he submitted a petition to the State Government and the Mysuru District Administration, demanding the construction of a War Memorial. In 2010, a renewed petition led to the search for a suitable location.

Although the process was temporarily halted, it was revived in 2012. In 2016, the then Assistant Commissioner of Mysuru, C.L. Anand, completed the processes and submitted a proposal to the Government. The Government had already released funds for the project, allowing the work to move forward.

Current progress and plans

“The construction of the War Memorial is progressing rapidly, with high-quality stone donated from Chamarajanagar and Hassan, valued at crores of rupees. The initial phase of sculpting and polishing of the slabs, is now complete and the slabs have been assembled onto the memorial’s platform. The final phase of polishing work is in progress and soon the green stone slabs will be added around the base,” C.L. Anand told Star of Mysore.

He is at present awaiting a posting from the Government.

“In the coming months, traditional and decorative plants will be planted in the surrounding grounds, creating an atmosphere that fosters patriotism and pride for all who visit. The idea of an Army Museum was also proposed earlier, with plans to convert the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office building into a space that showcases India’s military history,” he added.

As the War Memorial nears its completion, Mysuru is set to have a new landmark that honours the nation’s armed forces and provides a space for the public to reflect on the sacrifices made for the country’s security and freedom.