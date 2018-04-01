Vice Admiral A.R. Karve unveils War Memorial at ‘Sunny Side’

Madikeri: The District Administration, Department of Kannada & Culture and Field Marshal Cariappa-General Thimayya Forum, together had organised a programme at ‘Sunny Side,’ the house of late Gen. K.S. Thimayya here yesterday to mark the 112th birth anniversary of the late General.

The chief guest Vice Admiral of Indian Navy A.R. Karve offered floral tributes to the newly-constructed War Memorial ‘Amar Jawan’ to pay respects to the Martyrs.

Vice Admiral Karve paid respects to a portrait of Gen. K.S. Thimayya by offering flowers.

Members of MEG Regiment, Bengaluru, gave a 21 gun salute.

Speaking on the occasion, Karve hailed Gen. Thimayya as a Pole Star of Indian Army noted for his intelligence and adventure spirit. He also heaped praises on Field Marshal Cariappa. He wished that more and more Kodavas would join the Army.

Forum Convenor retired Major Nanda spoke on the achievements of Gen. Thimayya.

Addressing the gathering, Forum President retired Col. K.C. Subbaiah expressed happiness in converting ‘Sunny Side,’ the house where Gen. Thimayya was born, into a Museum and a War Memorial.

He thanked the Indian Army for allowing to position a War Tank at the Memorial.

A traditional Odikatti of Kodagu was presented to Vice Admiral Karve. Army Band was in attendance.

Traditional Kodava dances were also performed.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) P.I. Sreevidya, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Rajendra Prasad and retired army personnel were present.

Vice Admiral Karve later visited Kudige Sainik School and interacted with students.