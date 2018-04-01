NDA Government has spent more than UPA on organic farming: Amit Shah

Mandya: Maintaining that the NDA Government at the Centre led by PM Narendra Modi had spent almost double on organic farming than what the UPA Government did in its 10-year rule, BJP National President Amit Shah said here yesterday that the Union Government had developed 7.50 lakh hectares under its traditional farming scheme over the past three years.

Shah was addressing organic and women farmers at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Stadium in the Sugar Town yesterday. Pointing out that India takes pride in being recognised as an organic farming nation, Shah said that PM Modi was taking steps to promote organic farming even on hilly terrains.

Noting that the Centre was working on making Sikkim, a North-Eastern State, as a complete organic farming State, the BJP National President stressed on the importance of organic farming and exerted the farmers to come up with innovative methods of farming to drastically cut farm costs. Earlier, Shah apologised to the gathering for arriving late for the meet.

BJP State President and former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa, in his address, said that the BJP will push for a revolution of sorts in organic farming if voted to power.

Accusing CM Siddharamaiah of doing little for the farming sector, BSY urged the State Government to stop cow slaughter.

Yeddyurappa further said that the NDA Government, in a first of its kind, has introduced Cattle Insurance Policy for the benefit of cattle owners.

At the start of the event, Amit Shah was reportedly irked when he noticed a good number of empty chairs in the front row and it was also an embarrassment to Yeddyurappa and other local leaders. After the event, Shah had lunch with the farmers.

Shah visits Melukote

Before arriving at Mandya, the BJP National Chief offered Puja at Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple in Melukote of Pandavapura taluk. Shah was greeted by Priests and the Temple authorities. Shah upon entering the Temple to the accompaniment of ‘Mangalavadya’ had darshan of the deity Thirunarayana and offered special prayers.

Shah, who later received ‘Prasada’ from the Temple Priests, described the taste of prasada, which included Sheera, Puliyogare, Mosaranna and Khara Pongal, as most relishing.

Even as Shah visited Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple, devotees had to miss the sacred ‘Theertha Snana’, which is held after the traditional part of ‘Sri Vairamudi Kireetadharana Mahotsava’ as entry to the visitors was restricted during his visit.

Shah visits deceased farmer’s house

Prior to visiting Melukote, Shah visited the residence of deceased farmer Rajendrappa’s residence at Chinnenahalli in Srirangapatna taluk. Rajendrappa ended his life recently due to farm debts amounting Rs.12 lakh.

Addressing press persons after offering his condolences to Rajendrappa’s family members, Shah said that his party will bring out a farmer-centric manifesto for the Assembly polls.

Reiterating that the BJP, if elected to power in the State, will give top priority for addressing agrarian issues, Shah alleged that farmers’ suicide was all the more in Congress-ruled States.

Pointing out that the BJP Government at the Centre was working overtime for the welfare of the farming community, the BJP Chief reassured that the Union Government had worked on plans for increasing farmers income.

Amit Shah launched the party’s ‘Mushti Akki Abhiyaana’ (Fistful of rice) on the occasion by collecting rice from five homes in the village.

BJP District President Nagannagowda, Srirangapatna candidate K.S. Nanjundegowda, leaders Sridhar, Balaram, Peehalli Ramesh and others were present during Shah’s visit.

Visits Channapatna

From Mandya, Shah left for Channapatna and visited the Craft Park for toy-makers in the town. However, the scheduled interaction with stakeholders of the traditional lacquerware toys and doll making industry, which has been facing a series of problems because of demonetisation and GST was cancelled.