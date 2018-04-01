Hassan DC cites poll code, locks Minister Manju’s office

Hassan: Hassan Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has locked the office of District Minister A. Manju and has issued a notice to him and certain officers of the Public Works Department (PWD) for using a public place for political activity.

She said Manju used his office in the Inspection Bungalow, which is banned as per the Election Model Code of Conduct.

Following her direction, authorities locked his office yesterday and a notice was issued. It all started yesterday morning where a few persons alleged that the Minister’s office was still functioning from the Inspection Bungalow.

Reports flashed in TV channels where it was shown that the office was locked from outside but a few employees were working inside the rooms. It was alleged that the employees were clearing files by mentioning old dates — the dates before the Election Model Code of Conduct came into effect.

In the afternoon, a flying squad visited the Inspection Bungalow and confirmed that it was true. According to sources, at the time of the visit of the flying squad members, some women employees were working in the Minister’s office. Based on the finding, the District Administration issued a notice seeking an explanation from both the Minister, PWD Executive Engineer and other officials. Both the Minister and Engineer have been given time till 10 am on Monday (tomorrow) to give a written explanation for not vacating the office.

After receiving their explanation, action will be initiated according to the Code of Conduct of the Election Commission, said the DC, who is also the District Election Officer.

The building belongs to the PWD. An explanation has been sought from the Department Officers how political persons were allowed to work even after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.