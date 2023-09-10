War Memorial unveiled at T. Shettigeri in Kodagu

September 10, 2023

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna promises to raise the problems of Ex-Servicemen with State Government

Mysore/Mysuru: A new War Memorial was recently inaugurated at T. Shettigeri village in South Kodagu by Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, who also serves as the Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister. The purpose of this memorial is to honour the martyrs and pay tribute to the soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

One remarkable aspect of this memorial is that it was funded entirely by the T. Shettigeri Ex-Servicemen Association, which comprises 450 retired soldiers. Erecting a War Memorial had long been a cherished dream of this Association. The Association has also made significant contributions to society, including providing financial assistance to those in need and offering aid during natural disasters.

The marble War Memorial was constructed at a cost of Rs. 5 lakh, with a substantial portion of the construction expenses being generously donated by Kaibulira Parvathi Bopaiah. She contributed Rs. 3 lakh for the memorial in memory of her late husband, a former havildar who settled in T. Shettigeri after his service in the Army.

The day of the War Memorial’s inauguration in T. Shettigeri was marked by a festive atmosphere. The event commenced with performances by the Police Band and Kodava Valaga, followed by full honours rendered by the Police and Ex-Servicemen — in their full attire with medals — to the memorial. Many retired officers and personnel participated in the event, offering their salutes to this significant tribute on the Armed Forces’ land.

Following the unveiling of the memorial, the guests were welcomed in the traditional Kodava manner by colourfully dressed Kodava women at the T. Shettigeri Kodava Samaja. The stage event was presided over by the Association President Kattera Vishwanath.

During his address, MLA Ponnanna emphasised the crucial role of soldiers in safeguarding the nation. He praised their selfless dedication to the country’s well-being and the preservation of peace and harmony. He underscored the importance of the newly established War Memorial as a significant milestone in commemorating the sacrifices and struggles of these brave soldiers.

In response to the Association’s demand that many retired Ex-Servicemen are often denied benefits by successive governments, including land sanction, MLA Ponnanna pledged to advocate for their rights and raise the issue with the Government.

Appachangada P. Motaiah, the Association’s Joint Secretary, shed light on the challenges faced by most Ex-Servicemen, who often lack support from various quarters. He appealed to MLA Ponnanna to stand in solidarity with retired Defence personnel.

As a gesture of appreciation, several retired Defence personnel, donors and individuals who have made notable contributions to society were felicitated on behalf of the Association.

Among those honoured were Kaibulira Parvathi Bopaiah, Chattangada Punyavathi Chinnappa, Veteran Sergeant, advocate and Honorary Advisor to the T. Shettigeri Ex-Servicemen Association Mandetira N. Subramani, Machchamada Madappa, Uluvangada Ganapathy and Changulanda Ashwini Satish.

Special invitees included Kodagu District Sainik Association President Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Bachamanda Cariappa, former Kodagu District Sainik Association Secretary Maj. (Retd.) Odiyanda Chingappa and Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Kuppanda Nanjappa, a Veer Chakra holder, who shared their experiences and daring operations during their service in the Armed Forces.