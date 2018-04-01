Siddharamaiah visits 22 villages in a single day

Mysuru: After taking a day’s break at a resort in Bandipur, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah yesterday resumed his election campaign in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, from where he is going to contest.

Siddharamaiah after having breakfast at Ramya-Mahendra Restaurant near RTO Circle in city, left for election campaign.

The CM began his campaign by holding a road show at Maidanahalli and visited more than 20 villages which included Megalapura, Mallegowdana Koppalu, Yelwal, Undawadi, Chikkanahalli, Kallur Naganahalli, Anandur, Sagarakatte and Ghungral Chatra, all coming under Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

Siddharamaiah, who had represented Chamundeshwari Constituency five times before moving to Varuna in 2008, interacted with the villagers.

Marking his campaign by holding road shows and taking out padayatra in villages, the CM appealed the electorate to elect him from Chamundeshwari once again as he was indebted to them.

Siddharamaiah visited Bhogeshwara Swamy Temple in Maidanahalli and temples in all other villages that he visited.

Siddharamaiah was greeted by the people and was accorded a warm welcome with womenfolk performing aarati on him.

The CM also undertook door-to-door campaign in some villages even amid scorching sun and called out names of several leaders known to him in the villages.

Even as Siddharamaiah was campaigning at Anandur, the Election Officers seized two vehicles belonging to the CM’s followers, which was being used unauthorisedly in the campaign.

The officials later handed over the two vehicles to Yelwal Police.