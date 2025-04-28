Escalators at City Railway Station fail passengers daily

April 28, 2025

Mysuru: The escalators at Mysuru City Railway Station are fast becoming a symbol of neglect, breaking down frequently and leaving passengers, including the elderly, children and persons with disabilities, to painfully climb the stairs.

Two escalators near the ticket counter and another at the CFTRI Gate entrance have been repeatedly out of service. For many, particularly those with mobility challenges, the journey up the stairs has turned into a daily ordeal.

In one heartbreaking incident, a differently-abled person attempting to ascend with a walking aid fell, highlighting the dangerous consequences of these persistent failures.

The problem is not occasional; escalator breakdowns are reported almost daily, calling into question the very purpose of the costly installations. Despite spending lakhs of rupees, the Railways’ investment is crumbling due to poor maintenance.

The responsibility for maintaining the escalators lies with the installation company, which is mandated to conduct regular inspections. However, chronic technical glitches suggest serious lapses.

Calls have grown louder for the Railways to terminate the maintenance contract and hold the company accountable, yet no action has been taken, forcing ordinary passengers to bear the brunt.

“When someone falls or stumbles, they often hit the emergency button, causing the escalator to stop,” explained Nayak, Senior Section Engineer (Electrical), South Western Railway, Mysuru Division.

He also claimed that sensor malfunctions occur because passengers misuse the equipment — a claim seen by many as an excuse rather than a solution.

In stark contrast, escalators at Bengaluru’s Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station function smoothly without recurring faults, raising uncomfortable questions: Why can’t Mysuru Railway Station ensure the same level of reliability?