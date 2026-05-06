Pee… & Be… Exposed!

May 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to curb the menace of public urination, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has come up with an unusual, ingenious, and hard-to-ignore solution: Installing metal frames fitted with mirror-like reflective sheets along the footpath on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, opposite the Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Placed near stormwater drains that had turned into habitual ‘relief points,’ the idea is simple. Anyone attempting to urinate there may now find themselves face-to-face with their own reflection. Not just that, the mirror effect means others nearby can see it too, making it an awkward moment for offenders.

The MCC has also cleared debris from the footpath, making it more convenient and safer for pedestrians to use.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said, “The new initiative has been launched as a deterrent to avoid public urination and make Mysuru city more tourist-friendly.”

He added that similar measures would be taken up in other parts of the city facing the same issue. “Despite the MCC constructing public toilets, people continue to urinate on footpaths and roads, which needs to be curbed,” he said.

The initiative has been welcomed by the public, with many suggesting that it be replicated across the city to tackle the problem more effectively. A total of 28 such frames have been installed along the stretch.

As the sheets act like mirrors, they are expected to discourage people from urinating in the area by exposing them in public view.

Until recently, walking along the footpath adjoining People’s Park on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road had become a nightmare, especially for women and children, due to the foul smell emanating from the area.

The situation had worsened to such an extent that many pedestrians preferred to walk on the busy road, avoiding the footpath altogether, which also led to accidents.

Despite several efforts by the authorities, the problem persisted, with people continuing to deface the area. The situation was further aggravated by littering, as plastic bottles, covers and other waste were frequently dumped into the stormwater drains, causing blockages.