11-km elevated corridor DPR focuses on future
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11-km elevated corridor DPR focuses on future

May 6, 2026

To link intl. cricket stadium planned at Huyilalu

Mysore/Mysuru: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mysuru’s proposed elevated corridor between Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) and Lingadevarakoppal near Yelwal was prepared with a long-term vision, factoring in the city’s needs for the next two decades.

Engineers designed the project to minimise the need for future excavation or disruption once the structure is in place.

The DPR incorporates provisions for utility ducts, cable corridors and underground drainage, all planned to ensure smooth management of services and reduce future costs.

However, despite the detailed planning and forward-looking design, the project remains stalled due to financial constraints and opposition from environmentalists and heritage groups.

The corridor was also envisaged as a key link to the international cricket stadium coming up at Huyilalu near Mysuru. With traffic expected to increase significantly once the stadium becomes operational, the elevated road was intended to provide seamless access and ease congestion in the area.

Hunsur Road, a major route connecting Mysuru to Madikeri, Mangaluru and Goa, was central to the proposal. The corridor would have enabled uninterrupted movement of vehicles, allowing direct access to the highway near Yelwal and easing traffic pressure along the stretch.

Overall, the project was conceived as a comprehensive solution to address both current traffic issues and future infrastructure demands, while strengthening regional connectivity.

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