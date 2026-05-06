Rs. 4,200 cr. elevated corridor plan stalled

May 6, 2026

Soil tests carried out on 11-km stretch between Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle & Lingadevarakoppal, Mysuru-Hunsur Road

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city’s ambitious elevated corridor project, proposed between Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) and Lingadevarakoppal near Yelwal, has been put on hold, casting uncertainty over one of the city’s most high-profile infrastructure plans.

The Rs. 4,200-crore project, announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was aimed at easing traffic congestion along the busy Hunsur Road.

The State Government had proposed an 11-km elevated corridor, with the Public Works Department (PWD) tasked with its execution.

As part of the preliminary work, soil tests were carried out along the stretch to assess ground stability for the massive pillars required for the structure.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared by Vista Infra Consultants, which has submitted a comprehensive plan to the PWD, including blueprints, 3D designs, underpass and flyover layouts, and a visualisation.

The 4-lane underpass walls are crafted from intricate cement relief work, serving as a structural canvas that immortalises the royal heritage of Mysuru and the cultural grandeur of Karnataka. These durable cement murals depict the majestic Dasara procession and palatial motifs.

Futuristic transport solution

The DPR also identifies several private and government properties that would need to be acquired.

Of the total project cost, Rs. 2,600 crore, nearly 60 percent, has been earmarked for land acquisition and compensation, while Rs. 1,600 crore is estimated for construction.

The PWD had projected a two-year timeline for completion, subject to the release of special grants. However, with no budgetary allocation so far, the project remains stalled.

Planned as a futuristic transport solution, the corridor was designed to cater to the city’s needs for the next two decades. Drawing inspiration from Bengaluru’s Silk Board model, it features a double-decker concept integrating a flyover with provision for a future metro line. According to the DPR, the flyover would have four lanes with a width of 16 metres, along with 7-metre service roads on either side.

A two-metre median has been reserved for a metro line, which would run on pillars above the flyover, allowing for cost savings when the metro project is eventually taken up. The existing road beneath would continue to serve local traffic.

Multiple hurdles

Despite its long-term vision and multi-level design, the project has run into multiple hurdles.

Apart from the lack of funds, it has drawn criticism from environmentalists, who have opposed the proposed felling of nearly 700 trees along the stretch. Heritage concerns have also been raised.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar has objected to the plan, stating that it would affect the city’s heritage character, particularly around Metropole Circle.

Landmarks such as Maharani’s College, the Regional Commissioner’s office, the Deputy Commissioner’s residence and the Jaladarshini Guest House are located in the vicinity and there are fears that the elevated structure would dent their visual appeal.

In view of the financial constraints and growing opposition, the Chief Minister has directed that the project be kept in abeyance for now, leaving Mysuru’s long-envisioned elevated corridor in limbo.

The flyover and underpasses have been designed in line with Mysuru’s traditional architectural style, so there is no cause for concern on the heritage front. The underpasses, in particular, draw inspiration from the Indo-Saracenic style seen in the Mysore Palace. Overall, the DPR reflects a careful blend of engineering, tradition and modern design. However, the project has been put on hold for now. — V. Mahadevaswamy, Asst. Executive Engineer, PWD